Monster Hunter Rise Paid DLC Pack Includes New Hairstyles and Cat Ears

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the arrival of Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0, a new paid DLC pack is now available to purchase. This new Monster Hunter Rise paid DLC pack includes two new haircuts and layered armor options for the Hunter, Palico, and Palamute. Additionally, consumers can also purchase two new background music tracks that harken back to previous Monster Hunter titles.

www.siliconera.com
