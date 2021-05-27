Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

GumTree Museum of Art exhibition features photography club

By BOBBY PEPPER Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiUS6_0aDDrthL00

TUPELO • Peggy Grissom and Pat Caldwell have slightly different views when it comes to photography.

Grissom has embraced digital tools like Adobe Photoshop to edit her photos, while Caldwell takes a more traditional approach. Using his camera's manual settings, he prefers to go with what he sees through the viewfinder.

"If the cow isn't in the field when I take the picture," Caldwell said, "I'm not going to put him in the field with a computer."

"But I will," Grissom quickly responded.

Though their camera eyes differ, Grissom and Caldwell admire each other's photo work as well as those by fellow members of the Southern Light Photography club. The GumTree Museum of Art is showcasing photographs by club members in an exhibition that will continue through June 30.

The exhibit also includes the museum's first opening reception for an event since the start of the pandemic early last year.

Founded in 2006, Southern Light Photography gives members an opportunity to create art with their cameras and to share skills, ideas and pictures with others.

Caldwell and Grissom last week met up with GumTree museum director Sally Kepple to talk about this year's exhibit. The framed photos display the varied interests and skills of the contributing photographers.

"We've had in prior shows here a theme that tend to be very popular," Caldwell said. "One year we did 'Color of Tupelo', it was more of photography approaches to downtown Tupelo. This year, we told the club we're unfettered. Show your stuff."

Grissom's photos on display include scenic landscapes and birds. She picked up photography as a hobby 11 years ago.

"I started a little late," she said. "I began by taking photos of grandchildren. Now, I can't go a whole week without taking a picture of something. It relaxes me. And if the kids don't want to cooperate, you can always go outside and find a rock."

Grissom said she continues to learn from club members like Caldwell.

"He's probably the best at getting it right in the camera than anybody I know," she said. "I'm not as good at getting it perfectly right in the camera as he is, but it's better than it used to be."

Caldwell was inspired to take up photography after watching a photo develop in a darkroom. "To see a white piece of paper turn into something, I said, 'This is cool'," he said. "That Christmas I bought a used, manual Nikkormat camera."

Caldwell is OK with others touching up their shots with Photoshop, adding that Grissom tried to teach him how to do it.

"I just shoot manual. I'm not a Photoshop guy," he said. "I don't have two hours to spend on a computer. I want to get it right on the front end. But she tried to help me some. I tried."

As part of its mission to give back to the community, the photo club will partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to offer basics of photography sessions during the exhibition.

Caldwell, Grissom and the club members will be honored during the exhibition's opening reception June 18 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Kepple said she's pleased the first post-pandemic reception is honoring local artists.

"We don't do it often. But when we have it, it's a huge success," she said. "We have so many people coming who are friends of the people who are here. So, it's really nice to have that."

Kepple said business is returning to normal at the art gallery.

"We're going to have openings all year long," she said. "We have luncheons planned and workshops planned. We're thrilled with coming back."

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
330
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Tupelo, MS
Tupelo, MS
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Photography#Art Gallery#Art Exhibition#Art#Christmas Pictures#The Gumtree Museum Of Art#Color Of Tupelo#Photography Sessions#Photography Approaches#Workshops#Camera#Digital Tools#Downtown Tupelo#Color#Luncheons#Openings#Club Members#Basics#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

We The Kingdom brings family act to Tupelo

TUPELO - We The Kingdom, the family music group that was supposed to hit the touring road last year, is finally getting the opportunity this year. The contemporary Christian/worship band had planned to open for Zach Williams on his tour last spring, but it was called off shortly after it started because of the pandemic.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Stroll Through An Eclectic Village From The Past At Oren Dunn City Museum In Mississippi

Mississippi is home to some great museums and Oren Dunn City Museum is one of them! A great visit for all ages, it boasts an array of interesting exhibits. But the must-see sights aren’t limited to the museum’s interior. Outside, there’s an eclectic village comprised of a hodge podge of historic buildings.   So, are […] The post Stroll Through An Eclectic Village From The Past At Oren Dunn City Museum In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tupelo, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Funding available for teens to attend Boys & Girls Clubs Summer Program

TUPELO • Registration is open for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi’s summer program. Parents looking for fun, summer learning and hot meals for their children during the summer break can register for the Boys & Girls Club summer program at Clubs located in Ripley, Tupelo, Oxford or New Albany. The six-week summer program will run June 7 to July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for youth 6-18 years of age.