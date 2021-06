Laurie Shannon-Bailey, inset, has established a faith-based nonprofit to put a dent in society’s school-to-prison pipeline.

Consider this: Pennsylvania spends approximately $200,000 each year to incarcerate a single child. The amount basically equals the cost to attend the University of Pennsylvania for four years.

That fact doesn’t sit well with Coatesville resident Laurie Shannon-Bailey and – truth be told – keeps her up at night.

Click here to find out more.