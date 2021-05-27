Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Thunderstorms roll into Kansas City bringing torrential rains, strong winds, hail

By Robert A. Cronkleton
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong thunderstorms rolled into the Kansas City area during the morning’s rush hour Thursday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. Radar was tracking the thunderstorms which stretched along a ling from Kansas City, Kansas, to near Prairie...

www.kansascity.com
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

More rounds of rain and storms throughout the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A few areas of light rain and drizzle this morning with some patchy dense fog developing. More scattered showers possible today and storms with the heaviest rain arriving Wednesday and Thursday. An additional 1-3"+ possible for the rest of the week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro as rainfall continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Kansas City metro area that will remain in effect until early Monday. As rainfall continued across the region Sunday, the warning was issued until 12:30 a.m. Monday for parts of Kansas City, Overland Park and Olathe. Meteorologists warned drivers to avoid flood-covered roads.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Daily Weather Forecast For Kansas City

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kansas City: Monday, May 17: Chance t-storms in the day; while light rain likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then chance t-storms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Rain in the day; while light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light Rain Likely;
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Wyandotte County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Johnson KS County in east central Kansas South Central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Southern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in west central Missouri Jackson County in west central Missouri Southwestern Ray County in west central Missouri * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Johnson KS County in east central Kansas East Central Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas West Central Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 630 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations across the warned area including near Brush Creek along the state line. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following highways Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 6...and between mile markers 56 and 61...and near mile marker 63...and between mile markers 79 and 83. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 218 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 2. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 421 and 422. Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 1 and 7. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.75-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON KS, EAST CENTRAL WYANDOTTE AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 858 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Kansas City Metro area. Public reports of flowing water over roadways in several locations has been reported. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, De Soto, North Kansas City, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Westwood Hills, Mission Woods and Countryside. This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Cedar Creek, Indian Creek, Clear Creek, Camp Creek, Little Mill Creek, Coon Creek, Round Grove Creek, Missouri River, Turkey Creek, Spoon Creek, Captain Creek, Dyke Branch, Kansas River, Blue River, Kill Creek, Brush Creek, Rock Creek and Little Cedar Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading