Jon Stewart pushes bill providing care to veterans exposed to toxic material

Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, University of Massachusetts Amherst. The world's mightiest military came from humble beginnings. Men between the ages of 16 and 60 were recruited to colonial militia service from all walks of life, including shopkeepers, tutors, small farmers, and smiths. Left out of that recruitment were college enrollees, enslaved people, most free Black men, and clergy—and, in Virginia, Catholics. Men who were recruited were asked to make inarguably heavy sacrifices during their service, which included operations against Native Americans and supplementing the Redcoats in border skirmishes with neighboring European colonies. The colonial militia’s first overseas foray came in 1741 and ended in abject disaster when 4,000 American reinforcements joined an attempted British invasion of Cartagena, Colombia, then a Spanish colony. The invasion failed miserably and only around 600 American volunteers returned home alive from the expedition.