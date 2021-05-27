Cancel
Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart pushes bill providing care to veterans exposed to toxic material

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — A pair of bills seeking to expand Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare to service members exposed to toxic substances in Iraq and Afghanistan were introduced by lawmakers Wednesday. The legislative package known as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act, would provide healthcare and...

