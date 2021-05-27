Cancel
Michigan State

Police Say Argument Led to Shots Fired at Wexford Co. Hotel

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
There is new information on an argument that ended with shots fired at a Wexford County hotel.

Michigan State Police say it started around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night when three men were arguing with another man over a gun they found in his car.

During the argument, police say the gun went off several times.

They also say they have the shooting suspect in custody.

No one was injured during the shooting.

State Police are still investigating the shooting and are not releasing the shooter’s name while they wait for an arraignment.

