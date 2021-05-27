Lipstick Is Back (!!!) At Charlotte Tilbury’s Big Memorial Day Sale

I’m super type A when it comes to beauty products. I keep written lists (because I’m old school) stashed in my vanity drawers detailing all of my favorite products in different categories: hair, skincare, makeup, bodycare, tools, fragrance… heck, even candles. It’s a little OTT, but then again, hundreds of beauty products cross my path on a monthly basis, and I have to have some sort of organized way of A) remembering which products I need to tell all of you about and B) which products are so good they’re worth a re-buy once I run out. Oh, and here’s another interesting tidbit: an absurd number of these must-have beauty items can be purchased with an effortless click or two on Dermstore’s website. The thing is, since I, unfortunately, have pretty expensive taste where beauty is concerned, constantly restocking can be an uncomfortable jolt to my bank account, and over the years, I’ve learned to be much more strategic about when and where I buy my products.