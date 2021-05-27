New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- National plaintiffs’ law firm, DiCello Levitt Gutzler, today announced that David Straite has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. A veteran litigator with deep experience in cybersecurity, data privacy, securities, corporate governance, and hedge fund matters, Straite arrives from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, where he emerged as the nation’s leading voice for the recognition of property interests in personal data, a 10-year effort culminating in the Ninth Circuit’s landmark April 2020 decision in In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation and the Northern District of California’s March 2021 decision in Calhoun v. Google, both of which he argued.