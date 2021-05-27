BMW M3 Wagon Prepares To Battle Audi RS And Mercedes-AMG
Just this week, the 2022 BMW M4 Convertible debuted with a lighter roof and more power than its predecessor. We've seen plenty of sedan and coupe, but there's one more member of the M family that's still missing: the BMW M3 Touring. Enthusiasts rejoiced last year when BMW announced the M3 is being transformed into a practical performance wagon. Sadly, this joy was short lived for American enthusiasts because the BMW M3 Touring is not coming to the US.carbuzz.com