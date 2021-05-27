Nemours Dropping Alfred I. duPont From Its Name
Nemours Children’s Health System announced earlier this month that it will be evolving its name and introducing its new brand mark to better reflect the organization’s bold vision of redefining children’s health. The new name and mark were shared with Nemours associates during a virtual Founder’s Day event commemorating Alfred I. duPont’s philanthropic legacy supporting children’s health and marking the launch of a new five-year strategic plan.firststateupdate.com