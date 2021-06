The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus guitarist Randy Winter used his hearing to help save a missing man's life in the rock band's hometown of Middleburg, Fla., last week. According to a report from nearby Jacksonville's News 4 Jax, Middleburg resident David Willard was revealed as missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office on April 26. Being familiar with the area that searchers were focused on, Winter offered to lend a hand — or an ear — in the search that had investigators combing the woods near his home with ATVs and a helicopter.