Accokeek, MD

Power outages, downed trees as DC region cleans up after severe storms

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACCOKEEK, Md. - Severe storms that moved across the D.C. region Wednesday night brought damage, downed trees and powers outages to parts of the region. Several thousand homes and business were left without power Thursday morning. Outages were so severe in Frederick County that five schools -- Middletown Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Middletown Primary, Middletown Middle and Middletown High – were closed Thursday.

www.fox5dc.com
EnvironmentWashington Post

D.C. faces first taste of 90-degree heat with sudden onset of summer pattern

The D.C. area has enjoyed delightful springlike weather for the past one to two weeks, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But, in the middle of this week, we’re set to hit a switch, with temperatures leaping into the 80s. Between Thursday and early next week, daily highs may be close to or even exceed 90 degrees.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Gas shortages still causing problems for residents in parts of DC region Monday

WASHINGTON - Gas shortages are still causing problems for residents in parts of the D.C. region Monday. Gas prices in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose last week as panic created fuel shortages at gas stations after hackers struck the largest fuel pipeline in the United States. The Colonial Pipeline was shut down for days to contain the damage.
Maryland StateWBOC

Heavy Equipment Fire Causes $75K Damage in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a piece of heavy equipment in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened Friday afternoon and involved a 2015 Caterpillar 308E2 CR excavator located at Bullock Construction, Inc., at 32303 Matthewstown Road.
Prince George's County, MDdbknews.com

Eight UMD buildings evacuated after gas line was struck near Stamp

University of Maryland community members evacuated eight campus buildings Friday morning after a gas line was struck on Campus Drive, according to a campuswide alert. The line is between the Stamp Student Union and the University Health Center, according to a separate alert. The buildings evacuated were Stamp, the health center, H.J. Patterson Hall, Nyumburu Cultural Center, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary’s Hall, the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center and Symons Hall, according to the alert.