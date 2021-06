NORTHAMPTON – Transperformance, the annual fundraising concert for arts programs in Northampton schools that features local bands presenting themselves as other artists, was forced to go remote last summer because of COVID-19. But Transperformance 2021 is back on schedule as an Aug. 17 live show at the Pines Theater at Look Park — and with a title of “Unsung Heroes,” it will be a showcase for acts that have never been featured at the concert, a long list that includes Bonnie Raitt, Patti Smith, Wilco, Smokey Robinson, Wilson Pickett and many others.