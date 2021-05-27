Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkins County, TX

Tira News: Two Daily Meals Free, Monday-Thursday, for Those 18 and Under at North Hopkins School Cafeteria During June

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The regular quarterly Tira City Council Meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. We recently received some generous donations for the Tira Food Pantry. We always appreciate the contributions and want to express our thanks to the donors. Tammy Muse commented that all the rain is...

www.ksstradio.com
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Hopkins County, TX
Society
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Grand Prairie, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopkins School#Free School Meals#Daily News#Happy Birthday#Tira News#Tira City Council Meeting#The Tira Food Pantry#Amelia#Tira Residents#June#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

‘Peace of Mind’ Seminar Set for Thurs. June 10 by Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home

A ‘Peace of Mind’ Seminar will be conducted on Thursday June 10, 2021 at Roma’s Italian Restaurant in Sulphur Springs. A light meal will be provided, with the informational meeting sponsored by Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. You will learn how planning for your final wishes may shield your family from unnecessary emotional and financial burdens. Information will also be given on Veteran benefits, cremation, burial, pre-arrangements, payment plans and more. Please RSVP to 903-251-9093 to make a reservation. Or with questions, call Price Orwosky at 903-885-3133.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For June 2, 2021

Ken and Bonnie Burtch are the Community Partners for our first meal in June!. The Dinner Bell continues as a Grab and Go method of distribution under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of The First United Methodist Church campus at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. MENU. Ham Slices. Hash...
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Oldest Registered Paint Horse in America Resides in Hopkins County, and He’s a ‘Ten’!

He’s a Ten! The Story of the Oldest Registered Paint Horse in America. American Paint Horse Association horses are truly ‘marked for greatness’, and this story is evidence of that. I had the pleasure of meeting the oldest registered Paint horse in the USA during the Spring of 2021. I didn’t have to travel far, as ‘Ten’ lives near me in Hopkins County, Texas and his owner is a friend of mine. At almost 40 years of age, he holds this unique equine distinction in the American Paint Horse breed registry while actually looking half his age!
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – May 26

The Sulphur Springs High School honor graduates were feted last week at the Honors Breakfast, but they. weren’t the only SSHS students who had a part in the event. The entire breakfast, which was held at the Hopkins County Civic Center, was student-driven, including decorations, food, centerpieces and even charcuterie boards. Education at the high school level isn’t just English and history nowadays. It’s a full curriculum designed to prepare students for college, the workforce or the military, whichever they choose.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hicks: A Fresh Start to a Healthier You Coming Virtually and 4-H Project Tour Day Approaching

Even though most activities are back to full swing, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering a free on-line course called, “A Fresh Start to a Healthier You.”. This is a four-session series focusing on the importance of healthy nutrition with an emphasis on increasing fruit and vegetable intake, physical activity, food safety, and food resource management.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Walk Like MADD Gets Another Boost From A Local Business

The Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD received another boost Monday from a local business to help underwrite the costs of hosting the 2021 event. Last month, Jay Hodge Chevrolet became the premiere sponsor for the 9th annual Walk Like MADD in Sulphur Springs, donating not only $3,500 but also hosting a fundraiser inside the business, donating $25 for every test drive at the dealership on April 24 and, hosting a hot dog and hamburger lunch to raise additional funds for and awareness about MADD East Texas.
Brashear, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Brashear Cemetery Homecoming Meeting

The Brashear Cemetery Association announces the annual homecoming meeting. It will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Bring your favorite covered dish and enjoy the fellowship with your friends and neighbors. You can mail donations to:. Brashear Cemetery Association. PO Box 72. Brashear, TX 75420. If...
Lamar County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

May is Older Americans Month, by Kelly Hamill

For almost 60 years, our nation has recognized the invaluable contribution senior adults make to the health of our communities by celebrating Older Americans Month in May. It began in 1963 as Senior Citizens Month, when President John F. Kennedy designated May as a time to celebrate the vitality and aspirations of older adults, and it officially became Older Americans Month in 1980.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Great Start to Operation VET Event, BBQ Cookoff, Games and Benefit at VFW

Friday evening was the opener for the annual Operation Victor Echo Tango, or OVET event in Sulphur Springs. Largely put on by a local family and sponsors, the grounds were full and the atmosphere lively in the ‘old rodeo arena’ section on the north side of the VFW grounds at 1 Veterans Drive along I-30. I arrived at sundown to discover that it looked like a tent city, with music playing, all available parking spaces filled and rows of cooking canopies already set up. Families and cooking teams were just kicking back, preparing a pre-contest evening meal, ready to share with friends and others just out strolling and taking in the festival atmosphere. To me, it felt upbeat, colorful and exciting. Cost to get on the grounds was $10, with all veterans and military personnel admitted free. According to Josh Wilburn, whose family provides the leadership for OVET, stated that it’s all for our local veterans, especially those experiencing need. The actual BBQ Cook-off would begin on the grounds at 8am on Saturday May 15, 2021. The event’s history reaches back to the ‘Hot August Nights’ annual cook-off of several years ago which was tied in with the Hopkins County Fall Festival, and the event has evolved over the past few years to an exclusive focus upon the needs of local Veterans, and a salute to their service to their country. This year it was hosted by Sulphur Springs VFW Post 8560 and the Ladies Auxiliary.
Hopkins County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hopkins County COVID Update

The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard shows 35 active cases of COVID in Hopkins County. The death toll from the virus is 110, and there have been 2,974 recoveries.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Wanted: Volunteers to Help Our Community

You can make a difference. Stop by The Rock today to sign up for many volunteer opportunities around Hopkins County. Agencies will be there from 1 to 4pm. Heritage Home Health & Hospice – Jennifer Heitman. Heritage Park Historical Society – Carlie Penson. Shadow Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center – Marion...