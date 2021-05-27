Cancel
iTrapped: All the things Apple won’t let you do with your iPhone

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever tried to swap Siri for a better voice assistant on your iPhone? Don’t bother, you can’t. Tried to buy e-books from the Kindle app? Can’t do that, either. Send iMessages to someone with an Android phone? Nope. Backup your iPhone to Google Drive? Nope. Get your own iPhone repair parts from Apple? Nope. Transfer your digital life to a different kind of smartphone? Good luck, my friend. When you buy an iPhone, it isn’t really yours.

