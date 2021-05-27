Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

‘Coins Like Ethereum Are Going to Be a Lot Higher Way Down the Road,' Market Forecaster Jim Bianco Says

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can cope with sharp drops in the cryptocurrency space, market forecaster Jim Bianco believes it will ultimately pay off in spades. "Some of these coins like ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "But you're going to have to stomach through much more of what we saw in the last week coming in the next several months or year or so."

www.nbcconnecticut.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bianco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Forecaster#Technology Stocks#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Bianco Research#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Vix#Digital Coins#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Prices#Sharp Drops#Financial System#Spades#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Halving Coin Trading 26.1% Higher This Week (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.
MarketsBloomberg

Bitcoin’s Easing Volatility Sends Bullish Signal for Some

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. A lull in Bitcoin’s wild swings in recent days has been taken by some as a tentative sign the fragile digital currency could recover. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 3.3% Tuesday, its third straight day of gains. Swings in the...
MarketsWoonsocket Call

Crypto Price Crash: Why Ethereum Could Soon Overtake Bitcoin

(Forbes) — Cryptocurrency price turmoil has gripped markets over the last few weeks, with ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, losing around 50% of its value. The bitcoin price has also fallen sharply from its all-time high of almost $65,000 per bitcoin set in mid-April, with fickle Tesla TSLA -0.9%...
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Could See $50,000 Again if This Pattern Holds Up, Says Fundstrat

Bitcoin could be on track to revisit the $50,000 level despite recording its third-biggest monthly drop in its entire history, according to Wall Street research firm Fundstrat. The flagship cryptocurrency is in the middle of forming the inverse head and shoulders bottom pattern. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says that the fact...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Can Ethereum beat Bitcoin as the most popular cryptocurrency on the market?

• Ethereum network will launch its version 2.0 by the end of the year. • Ether can be the network that solves many problems on the internet. Ethereum has gained more popularity globally, mainly due to its smart contracts admission. The cryptocurrency stands out for including the blockchain network that has driven the crypto market by the Dapps and technologies that surround it. These characteristics are outstanding, unlike Bitcoin, which has basic technology.
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Ease

Cryptocurrency prices started June on a down note after a less-than-merry month of May. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, early Tuesday was down 1.1% to $36,281. Bitcoin had touched a record $64,000 in April. Ethereum slipped 1.4% to $2,548, while Dogecoin dropped 1.5% to 32 cents, according to Coingecko. May...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin Price Analysis: 31 May

While Bitcoin mostly trading between $34,000 and $37,000 over the past few days, major altcoins such as Ethereum, Cardano and Binance Coin found themselves restricted between certain channels. However, an upward price swing for BTC could enable these alts to break out their channels and target levels seen prior to the recent crypto sell-off.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson: Central Banks Will Vanish and Crypto Will Replace Them

Cardano’s creator – Charles Hoskinson – asserted that the cryptocurrency industry is the antidote to the ‘corrupt traditional financial system.’. Charles Hoskinson – the creator of Cardano – opined that central banks would fade away as they are slow and corrupt. Furthermore, he claimed that crypto is the cure to the current financial system.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Worst month for BTC price in 10 years: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week bearish or as a firm “buy” depending on the source — what happens next?. After a week of uninspiring price performance, the largest cryptocurrency is still stuck in the lower $30,000 range. With inflation worrying traditional markets and summer months traditionally good for bulls,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $500: 2 Under-$30 Stocks to Buy for June 2021

One way to benefit from equity investing is by having a disciplined approach. You need to allocate a portion of your savings each month to buy quality stocks trading at a discount. For example, the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution room for 2021 is $6,000. It makes sense to invest $500 each month and benefit from dollar-cost averaging instead of allocating the entire sum of $6,000 in one go.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum (ETH) Trading 26.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $281.00 billion and $28.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Dogecoin Market Cap Will Go Below $1 Billion, Says Barry Silbert

After calling the Dogecoin mania the “ultimate gamble trade,” Barry Silbert predicted DOGE’s market cap will go below $1B as it’s not worth $37B. Barry Silbert, the Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, believes Dogecoin is not worth $37 billion and predicted a significant drop in its value to below $1 billion. Nevertheless, the former Grayscale CEO added that DOGE will “certainly” not go away due to its passionate community.
Stocksthewistle.com

Shiba Inu Coin price prediction: Will it hit $0.50?

Shiba Inu Coin, the new emergence in the cryptocurrency market experienced a sudden surge in the mid of May. The value of the coin hype from $0.015 to $0.038. however, according to the CoinMarketCap, the “Dog Killer” is down for the last 7 days. The market value of the token...
Stockstheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: What drives the stock market?

The age-old question for investors is ‘what are the forces that drive stock markets higher or lower?’. There are no perfect answers, which is why theories abound as numerous as the promises of snake oil salesmen. In this brief article, I will share some of the research carried out by Renaissance Investment Group indicating the important role of the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank, in determining the direction of the stock market over the recent past.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin contends with biggest monthly drop on record

Bitcoin was flirting with its biggest monthly decline on record as May comes to an end. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was on track to close down 36% for May at $36,509 per coin. A finish below $34,885 would cement the cryptocurrency’s worst month on record. Bitcoin prices...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price to hit $4,000 in 3 years, real inflation is at 12 % - Frank Holmes

(Kitco News) - Inflation is rising out of control and investors should hold cryptocurrencies, gold and real estate to protect their wealth, said Frank Holmes, CEO and CIO of U.S. Global Investors, and executive chairman of Hive Blockchain Technologies. In an interview with Kitco News' Editor-in-Chief Michelle Makori, Holmes, whose...