The tenth episode of A Table For Two season 2 begins with host Ira Dubey inquiring how the two met years ago and what broke the ice, with Iqbal Khan reminiscing seeing Maniesh Paul for the first time as a replacement to the actor who was supposed to do the show, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, with him, and wondering, what kind of choice the makers made. Iqbal then recounts how his two movies bombing at the box-office prompted him to take up Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, where he played one of TV's iconic rockstars while adding that he doesn't feel he has arrived yet.