Syracuse, NY

WNY’s Artpark joins CMAC in opening concerts to fully vaccinated fans only

By Geoff Herbert
 5 days ago
Another Upstate New York concert venue says only vaccinated fans can attend its biggest events this summer. The Artpark Amphitheater in the Niagara County town of Lewiston announced Wednesday that only fully vaccinated patrons will be admitted to public events of a capacity above 500 persons this year. That means unvaccinated fans will not be allowed for upcoming concerts Blackberry Smoke (July 1); Fitz and the Tantrums (July 6); Chicago (July 31); Brothers Osborne (August 3); Wilco + Sleater-Kinney (August 26); Blues Traveler (August 29); Glass Animals (Aug 30) and others.

IN THIS ARTICLE
