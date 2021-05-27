WNY’s Artpark joins CMAC in opening concerts to fully vaccinated fans only

Syracuse, N.Y. — The location is the same. So is the basic mission. The With Love restaurant/kitchen at 435 N. Salina St. is back, but with some changes. It first opened in 2016 as a teaching restaurant under the management of Onondaga Community College. The students were people who knew how cook but were seeking to learn the practical ins and outs of the restaurant business. Every six months or so, a new student-entrepreneur took over the kitchen. Each ran a restaurant starting with the words “With Love,” followed by the place where its cuisine originated (Pakistan, Somalia, Vietnam etc.)