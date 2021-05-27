Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

OBITUARY: Dr. Richard Bryan Bell

Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 5 days ago
Dr. Richard Bryan Bell, age 83, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Compton and Nancy Pauline Bell; and sister, Richene Bell. He is survived by his wife, who adored him, Dee Lois Bell; children, Breanna Bell and Gabriela Moller-Bell, Kimberly Worrall Barker and her husband Dr. J. Patrick Barker, Richard Compton Bell II and his wife Melanie Kristen Bell; grandchildren, Bryan “Alec” Bell, Dylan Bryan Bell, Richard Eli Bell, Trudi English Barker; sister, Bonnie Bell Manson and her husband Jeff Hopper; nephew, Jim Manson and his wife Gillian; great nieces and nephews, Caroline Manson, Juliana Manson, Victoria Manson, James Manson; and many other family friends.

