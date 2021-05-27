Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commodities & Future

‘Coins like ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road,' market forecaster Jim Bianco says

By Stephanie Landsman, @stephlandsman
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can cope with sharp drops in the cryptocurrency space, market forecaster Jim Bianco believes it will ultimately pay off in spades. "Some of these coins like ethereum are going to be a lot higher way down the road," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "But you're going to have to stomach through much more of what we saw in the last week coming in the next several months or year or so."

www.cnbc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bianco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Forecaster#Technology Stocks#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Bianco Research#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Vix#Digital Coins#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Prices#Sharp Drops#Financial System#Spades#Disclosure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Commodities & Future
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Halving Coin Trading 26.1% Higher This Week (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Three potential bullish catalysts for Ethereum price in June

A confluence of technical and fundamental indicators suggests that Ether could maintain its monthly bullish outlook despite the latest price correction. As of June 1, Ether (ETH) has dipped more than 40% after establishing a record high of $4,384 in May. The major move downhill for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin, Ether Etch largest daily gains in a week

Bitcoin was changing hands around $37,200 at press time, after bouncing off lows around $34,000. The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, have rebounded from seven-day lows. Bitcoin was up 8.8%, over the past 24 hours having clawed back more than $3,000 from May 31 lows...
StocksStreet.Com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Little Changed as Extreme Volatility Subsides

The price of Bitcoin was little changed on Tuesday and other cryptocurrencies including Ether and the now-household-name Dogecoin were slightly higher after a weekend of surprise calm in the crypto market following a month of extreme volatility. At last check, the price of Bitcoin was down 1.3% at $36,289, while...
Currenciesu.today

BTC, ETH, XRP and ADA Price Analysis for June 1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Ease

Cryptocurrency prices started June on a down note after a less-than-merry month of May. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, early Tuesday was down 1.1% to $36,281. Bitcoin had touched a record $64,000 in April. Ethereum slipped 1.4% to $2,548, while Dogecoin dropped 1.5% to 32 cents, according to Coingecko. May...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Coming for Cardano and Six Altcoins, According to Trader Michaël van de Poppe

Crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is highlighting what he thinks is next for Cardano (ADA) and six other altcoins. In a new video, the trader says Cardano is looking strong relative to other crypto assets during the market correction, consistently making higher lows in its price action. According to him, the next target for ADA is in the $3.35 level, before a potential rocket to $5.00.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin Price Analysis: 31 May

While Bitcoin mostly trading between $34,000 and $37,000 over the past few days, major altcoins such as Ethereum, Cardano and Binance Coin found themselves restricted between certain channels. However, an upward price swing for BTC could enable these alts to break out their channels and target levels seen prior to the recent crypto sell-off.
Currenciesdeseret.com

Will Shiba Inu coin rise in value or price?

Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) — the meme-based cryptocurrency that uses the Shiba Inu dog breed for its logo, like Dogecoin — has spawned some new predictions and theories in recent days. Experts wonder: Can SHIB coin beat DOGE?. Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at crypto exchange AAX, told...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Value: Understanding Bitcoin's Scarcity, Flexibility And Volatility

The fluctuations in bitcoin’s value acts as both a draw and a deterrent to investors, in what has been described by many commentators as a modern-day gold rush. The true extent of bitcoin’s investment volatility can be best understood by examining two hypothetical investment scenarios:. Investor A bought $10,000 worth...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dogecoin Headed To Below $1B Market Capitalization, Says Crypto Veteran Investor Barry Silbert

Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (DOGE) market capitalization will fall to below $1 billion. What Happened: Silbert said on Twitter that Dogecoin’s market capitalization is not worth its current market capitalization of $37 billion. Digital Currency Group is a venture capital company focused on the digital currency market and its subsidiaries include Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk.
Marketsetftrends.com

The DeFi Threat to Wall Street

Bitcoin’s share of total cryptocurrency market cap has fallen to levels not seen since the beginning of 2018. At that time, bitcoin’s relative weakness foreshadowed a crypto winter in which the total crypto market cap fell 86% peak to trough.1 Now many investors are asking: could the same thing happen again? While high volatility has been a hallmark of this emerging asset class in its formative years, there are several reasons to believe a digital assets bear market may be less severe, or even avoided altogether, this time around.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — May 31

BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep. Last week, BTC stymied its downward trend. It created a small bullish candlestick with a bullish close. The bounce occurred right at the 0.5 Fib retracement support level at $34,350.
Marketsinvezz.com

Is Bitcoin (BTC) crashing to $20,000 as this pattern suggests?

Bitcoin’s price is on a freefall as more organizations stop accepting BTC and more investors try to cash in. The present movement pattern of the crypto shows that it may likely crash to the 2017 all-time-high of $20k. More people willing to sell their BTC, on the assumption that it...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla, Gap, Nvidia, Roblox and Wynn

In the most recent "Mad Money" program, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Wall Street's first reactions are almost always wrong. Investors who rush to judgment lose out. Over on Real Money, Cramer took a closer look at the real numbers behind those "at first-blush" impressions, and talked with the top executives at Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report, Williams-Sonoma, (WSM) - Get Report and HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report. To get investing insights directly from Cramer's Real Money columns, take a look at this special offer.