DOOM Eternal is already available on Nintendo Switch, but that didn't stop one fan from trying to remake the game for the system using Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Garage VR! Twitter user @MrTiffles shared his creation on the social media platform, and it's incredible to see what he's done with the simple Labo software. The game looks and sounds like a stripped-down DOOM, and has earned a lot of praise on YouTube. In fact, many fans wish they could play the game for themselves! @MrTiffles has already stated that he will be creating DOOM Eternal in Game Builder Garage when it releases next month.