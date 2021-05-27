Crafting a Long-Term Virtual Health Strategy

Over seven in 10 U.S. hospitals (72 percent) deploy electronic health record (EHR) systems from one of three leading developers in the space: Epic, Cerner, and Meditech. The new data comes from the Utah-based KLAS Research, which recently released "complete reports" on these three EHR vendors as well as Allscripts. KLAS said that “These complete looks give a fast, but comprehensive summary of current KLAS data on these vendors and then an easy link out to more details. While these reports are new, the data has been previously reported in market segment reporting.”