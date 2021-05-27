Cancel
Iron deficiency delays flowering of arabidopsis under long days

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron (Fe) is an essential micronutrient for plant growth and development, and participates in many biological processes. Fe deficiency was shown to delay flowering time which influences the quantity and quality of the progenies of angiosperms. However, the connection between Fe deficiency and flowering is obscure. In a study published...

phys.org
