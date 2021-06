Quiet weather right through next week with just a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm along with a slow rise in temperatures through the week. TUESDAY: A sun-filled sky with high pressure in control of the weather. Only exception is the pop-up shower chance south & east of the Gaylord/Grayling area late afternoon into the evening. This is due to converging lake breezes (winds will be onshore by afternoon). Very light and isolated in nature. Highs from 68-74F.