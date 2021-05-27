Cancel
Jobs picture shows more improvement as unemployment claims slide

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJobless claims totaled 406,000 last week, below the estimate of 425,000. The second estimate for first-quarter GDP was unchanged at 6.4%, below expectations for a tick higher to 6.6%. Durable goods orders declined 1.3% in April compared with the estimate for a 0.9% gain. The U.S. jobs market edged closer...

CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...
BusinessNBC New York

Economy Can Handle a Sharp Rise in Inflation, Market Bull Ed Yardeni Predicts

The post-lockdown spending frenzy may contribute to a sharp rise in inflation, but Ed Yardeni believes the economy can handle it. Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for major firms including Prudential and Deutsche Bank, sees inflationary pressures as a temporary byproduct tied to massive reopenings and historic liquidity.
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Fed chief: Inflation to rise in 2021, ranging from 2.5% to 3%

Inflation is expected to be higher this year, between 2.5% and 3%, said James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Bullard expects the rate to be about 2.5% in 2022. In a recent CNBC interview, Bullard discussed inflation, jobs data and GDP growth. The St. Louis...
Businesstheohiostar.com

Inflation Spiked While Personal Income Dropped in April, Key Economic Report Shows

A key measurement of consumer spending and personal income showed the economy experienced higher-than-expected inflation in April, according to the Department of Commerce. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index — a main inflation indicator used by the Federal Reserve that measures consumer price increases — ticked up by 0.6% while the core PCE index, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.7% in April, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The Disposable Personal Income index, which measures how much after-tax income Americans have — decreased by 14.6%, or $3.22 trillion.
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Inflation might well keep rising in 2021 - but what happens after that?

The US Federal Reserve has just reassured the markets that it doesn't expect inflation to get out of hand in the coming months. It comes as concerns about serious inflation damaging the global economy have reached fever pitch, particularly since recent Labor Department data showed that American inflation rose 4.2% over the 12 months ended April - the highest since the global financial crisis of 2007-09. In the euro area, inflation seems certain during the rest of this year to break out above the European Central Bank target of "close to but below 2%".
EconomyKeene Sentinel

State's unemployment claims fell ahead of job-search requirement

It’s all good news on the employment front, as the job-search requirement returns this week, a month before federal benefits are cut in New Hampshire. Last week (ending May 22) there were 722 new state claims filed in New Hampshire, the federal Department of Labor released this week. That’s an 11 percent drop from what was reported the week prior (which was later adjusted downward) following a 36 percent drop before that, on top of a 44 percent decline. New Hampshire is now up only a few hundred more jobless claims than before the pandemic hit.
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2%...
BusinessZacks.com

Personal Income Off Stimulus High, Inflation as Expected

A litany of new economic data awaits Friday’s pre-market, just ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend. Market futures are up, looking to close the week on a solidly positive note: the Dow is +170 points at this hour, the S&P 500 +15 and the Nasdaq +45. These numbers remained intact following these data summaries:
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Key U.S. Inflation Gauge Rose 3.1% Year Over Year, Higher Than Expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.1% in April from a year earlier. Federal Reserve officials consider the core PCE to be the best gauge of inflation. Personal income dropped sharply as the effects faded from March’s government stimulus checks. A key inflation indicator rose a faster-than-expected 3.1%...
Public Healththeohiostar.com

Jobless Claims Drop to 406,000, Yet Another Pandemic Low

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims dropped to 406,000 last week as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Labor. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics figure released Thursday represented a decrease in the number of new jobless claims compared to...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Boost In April Consumer Spending Shows Shift To Services Over Goods

Consumer spending went up 0.5 percent in April to $80.3 billion, with a $112.6 billion boost in the services sector that helped offset a $32.3 billion decrease in expenditures on goods, according to the monthly report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Friday (May 28). Entertainment, dining out...
BusinessBenzinga

Is the Market Fearful Of Coming Inflation?

The latest CPI numbers were released on May 12, showing a 0.8% increase in prices from the previous month. This number was well above the 0.2% that was expected, and it triggered a quick 2.5% loss in the S&P 500 and an even greater loss in the Nasdaq. Is the market terrified at the prospect of coming inflation? I believe the answer to that question is complicated.