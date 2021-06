New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): There is no stock of Covaxin for the vaccination of above 45 years age group against COVID-19 in the national capital, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Tuesday"Today is the second day when vaccination for the 18-44 years age group is closed. Only in a few private hospitals the vaccination for this age group is held at a high price. The Covaxin is also over for the above 45 years age group from today," said the AAP MLA.