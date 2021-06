NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to come out with a policy on distribution of Amphotericin-B, used for treating black fungus patients, and take the ''cruel decision'' of excluding certain age group or class of people till the drug is in shortage. The bench said “we follow the practice of ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ which means the world is one family but if there are two patients in a family who need the medicine and you have one dose, you have to chose one member''.