Senator Griffo Proposes Legislation to Protect Against Antisemitism in New York

By Andrew Derminio
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent years and even in recent weeks there has been a rise in antisemitic attacks in cities across New York State and for Senator Joe Griffo enough is enough. Griffo has introduced legislation that would provide more protections against antisemitism and hateful acts against Jewish people. Griffo says that while this has been a problem for decades for people of the Jewish faith and heritage, the Anti-Defamation League has reported a dramatic increase in in-person and online acts of hate.

IN THIS ARTICLE
