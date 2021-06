Logan Paul made a name for himself on Vine and on YouTube although on Sunday, he will be going up against boxing royalty in the ring. Floyd Mayweather will be staring him down from across the ring and it is going to be one of the most bizarre spectacles in the history of boxing. Many fans are skeptical about what they are going to see, especially when you consider how there isn't going to be a winner in this fight. The only way one of these men can win is by knockout, which is easier said than done.