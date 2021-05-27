JANICE FAYE (BRAST) DAVLIN

Body Janice Faye (Brast) vlin was born in Bellville, Texas on November 7, 1945. She was married to the love of her life, John H. Davlin for 61 years. Their lives together included over 25 years in the military while John served his country. Janice is survived by her husband, John, and her three daughters – Teresa Lynn Davlin-Ingram of Gatesville, Texas, Elizabeth Ailene Davlin-Buchanan of Katy, Texas, and Sylena Renee Davlin-Badger of Katy, Texas, three sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Being the youngest child of her family, she also leaves behind two older brothers, David Brast and Lawrence Brast.