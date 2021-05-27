WATCH: Service dog stolen in North Carolina reunites with owner in Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A heartwarming video captured an emotional reunion between a stolen service dog and her owner this week in Tennessee.

According to WLOS and WVLT, Aaron Morris of Waynesville, North Carolina, briefly left his dog, Jolene, inside his car with the engine running Friday as he went inside a Dollar General store in Haywood County. By the time he returned to the parking lot, his Buick Lucerne had vanished – with Jolene, his cellphone and his medication still inside, WLOS reported.

Morris, who said the dog has helped him through mental health struggles, was devastated, according to WVLT. His sister, Ashley Adevai, told WLOS that Morris was offering a $1,000 reward for the dog’s return.

Days later, Jolene turned up in Morristown, Tennessee, about 75 miles away from Waynesville.

“Stray female named Jolene brought in from Springvale Road,” the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society captioned a photo of the dog in a Facebook post Monday. “We have been unable to contact anyone at the number on her tag.”

Although Morris’ phone was still missing, he saw the shelter’s post and picked up Jolene on Wednesday, WLOS reported.

“I got my baby girl back!!!” Morris captioned a Facebook video of the tearful reunion.

The shelter also shared a photo of Jolene happily licking Morris’ face as he held her in his arms.

Detectives continue to investigate the theft and are seeking information about a possible person of interest who was captured on surveillance video, according to WLOS. If you know the person’s identity or whereabouts, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-356-2907.

