Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

USB-C Cable Specs Launches With 240 W Power Delivery For Power Hungry Devices

By Leah Yecla
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recently released USB-C cable specification reportedly comes with the 240 W of power delivery that will be enough to supply energy to a list of power-hungry devices. On May 25, Benson Leung, Google engineer and intrepid USB-C cable tester, went to Reddit and Twitter to reveal the release of a new specification on USB-C. Leung said that the new specification allows the delivery of up to 240 W power as it can bump to a maximum voltage of 48 V at 5A.

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Cables#Usb C#Power Delivery#Gaming Laptops#Usb C 2 0#Usb Implementers Forum#Hp#Ultrasharp#Cnet#Spr#Standard Power Range#Peak Power Usage#Power Hungry Devices#Manufacturers#Docking Stations#Workstations#Epr Specifications#Supply#End Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Dell
News Break
Google
Related
Computersadafruit.com

Customizing USB Devices in CircuitPython

Hide CIRCUITPY or the REPL. Add another serial port or new HID devices. When you plug a CircuitPython board into a host computer, it shows up as several USB devices. Normally, you see:. The CIRCUITPY drive, which is a USB "Mass Storage" (MSC) device. A serial connection to the REPL,...
Electronicstechnobezz.com

Best Wireless Mice To Buy In 2021

A mouse is an important accessory to have around you. Wireless is being tangle-free and hassle-free. Also with the smart technology of today, we look forward to a smooth and sleek mouse that has been made for easy handling while also working flawlessly for long hours. So if you are looking forward to replacing your mouse for a new one here is a list of best wireless mice to buy in 2019.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Squeezes the Power of the RP2040 Into a USB key

Adafruit has a lot of love for Raspberry Pi RP2040 SoC. Adafruit are partners in the RP2040, and have already released a slew of boards based on the powerful SoC. For the latest prototype, presented via Twitter we see Adafruit founder Limor "Lady Ada" Fried demonstrate the QT 2040 Trinkey, a board that moves away from the Feather, ItsyBitsy and QT Py form factors and place the RP2040 into a USB key sized device that offers a powerful and quick means to uses sensors and components via your laptop / desktop computer.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android now powers over 3 billion devices worldwide

Google kicked off its I/O 2021 conference on Tuesday, where it announced everything from Material You to more emphasis on privacy. At the event, the company also revealed a truly staggering milestone: Android powers more than three billion active devices around the world. Google shared the statistic as it was...
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
Technologyhackaday.com

A Close Look At USB Power

It’s not a stretch to say that most devices these days have settled on USB as their power source of choice. While we imagine you’ll still be running into the occasional wall wart and barrel jack for the foreseeable future, at least we’re getting closer to a unified charging and power delivery technology. But are all USB chargers and cables created equal?
Electronicswhathifi.com

Astell & Kern AK USB-C Dual DAC Cable review

Astell & Kern’s digital expertise comes good in this entertaining USB-C cable DAC. For a relatively simple product, Astell & Kern’s first portable DAC has a rather convoluted moniker. ‘Astell & Kern AK USB-C Dual DAC Cable’ isn’t something you’d want to say out loud (or type) often but, to the company’s credit, it sums up the product perfectly: it’s a USB-C cable with two DACs inside.
ComputersPC Perspective

USB-C PD 2.1 EPR, 240W Of Power

The end of Standard Power Range USB-C 2.0 is nigh, with the announcement of the USB-C PD 2.1 EPR Enhanced Power Range specification. The cables will remain compatible with current ports and offer the same transfer rates, the difference is that the specification is capable of providing up to 48V @ 5A which is enough to power a fairly high end laptop. Physically the new USB-C PD 2.1 EPR cables will be indistinguishable from those currently on the market, electronically the new spec demands that pins A4-A9 and B4-B9 cannot short to ground when the cable is plugged in or removed.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Power up 3 devices at once with this sleek wireless charger

Moving forward in home tech seems to mean cutting cords and centralizing tasks. That’s why millions of Americans invest in smart home devices that permit voice control of their lights, electronics and appliances. These days, we need wireless charging options that can handle multiple devices simultaneously. Having one station to...
TechnologyApple Insider

Upcoming USB-C standard more than doubles power delivery to 240W

The USB Implementers Forum in an update regarding revision 2.1 of its USB-C specification said the forthcoming protocol will be capable of accommodating power output of 240 watts. Announced in an update posted to the USB-IF website, the new USB-C 2.1 specification release offers a deep dive into the coming...
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

USB Type C spec reaches v2.1 and 240W power rating

Although Type C as a standard has been dogged by some confusion, just think of it as a rugged and versatile connector on top of which a multitude of hardware and software protocols can be implemented. Again, see the detail in my earlier piece. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry...
TechnologyEngadget

USB-C upgrade will more than double its power capacity to 240W

Thanks to its compatibility with a range of devices, USB-C is the prime candidate for a common charger that could help alleviate the build-up of electronic waste. So, news of a major power upgrade bundled into its new standard will only boost its case. As CNET reports, the version 2.1 update to the USB-C specification could deliver up to 240W of power, more than double its current 100W capacity. The change would allow you to juice up beefier electronics like gaming laptops and larger monitors.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 12 will make it easier for developers to know how powerful a device is

Android devices come in all shapes and forms. We have cheaper smartphones with weaker specifications and more expensive ones with better internals. You, as a user, can obviously tell if your smartphone can be considered “powerful” or not by simply looking up those specifications online. But how does an app running on your device know that? It could theoretically do things like match your device name against a database then pull specs from that, check system properties for the SoC part number/RAM capacity/etc, or call Android APIs that list information like resolution, etc., but there’s no easy, unified way to tell what kind of performance an Android device can deliver. It’d be useful if there was a quick way to group devices into categories so an app can provide different experiences that are optimized for each class of device. To that end, Google has introduced at I/O 2021 what they’re calling “performance class,” starting with Android 12.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Connect with this Thunderbolt 3 compatible USB-C to HDMI cable on sale for only $8

With so many of the shows we watch and the games we play now existing on our mobile devices, sometimes it can be hard to turn off our phones and look at the bigger picture — your TV. Whether you're a movie buff or a video game fanatic, you'll probably agree that nothing beats the experience of playing your favorite game or watching a classic film on a big screen. That's why accessories like the IVanky USB-C to HDMI cable that's on sale today are so useful.
Electronicsstereophile.com

NAD C 298 power amplifier Page 2

There is a pdf of the December 1975 issue of "Wireless World" here. The article "Current Dumping Audio Amplifier" is on pages 560-563. There are responses at the end of the issue. Search on the page for "walker". https://worldradiohistory.com/UK/Wireless-World/70s/Wireless-World-1975-12.pdf. Certainly, you are that high integrity listener that was impressed. ......