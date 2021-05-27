USB-C Cable Specs Launches With 240 W Power Delivery For Power Hungry Devices
A recently released USB-C cable specification reportedly comes with the 240 W of power delivery that will be enough to supply energy to a list of power-hungry devices. On May 25, Benson Leung, Google engineer and intrepid USB-C cable tester, went to Reddit and Twitter to reveal the release of a new specification on USB-C. Leung said that the new specification allows the delivery of up to 240 W power as it can bump to a maximum voltage of 48 V at 5A.www.ibtimes.com