One year ago, many leaders in corporate America did not know about Juneteenth, the African American celebration of emancipation from enslavement. And these leaders never thought their companies might issue statements standing with Black Lives Matter. It was unfathomable to them that they might host "healing" or "listening" sessions with their employees. And here we are, in 2021, and these conversations have become part of the "normal" organizational landscape. Corporate America has come a long way, and we have miles yet to go.