The Stories feature of Instagram is one the most popular features of the platform. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing social media platform wants to make the feature more engaging to attract the user pool. It has now announced to introduce a new sticker to Stories. It is an auto-captioning sticker. The feature will allow users to add captions. It will make captioning easier. The captions will be auto-generated to the videos. The feature is limited to English-speaking users. The new feature is seen as a fulfillment of long demand by users. It will help especially users who are deaf or having issues in the hearing. Such users who are not native English speakers had to watch videos minus sound.