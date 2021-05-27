Cancel
Travel

Second Trailer for Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Released

By Jackie Gailey
wdwinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise below!. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

