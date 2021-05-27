Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

UNF chemistry professor awarded NSF grant to harness biochemical potential of unique ocean microorganisms

unf.edu
 14 days ago

Amy Lane, UNF associate professor of chemistry and director for the Advancement of Women in Natural Sciences, has received a $324,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to continue her work to decipher nature’s methods for creating a group of naturally occurring molecules known as diketopiperazines (DKPs) that offer a variety of potentially useful applications in medicine, agriculture, and other commercial enterprises.

www.unf.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf#Unf#Microorganisms#Biology#Nsf#Unf#Unique Environments#Associate Professor#Land Dwelling Organisms#Natural Science Students#Research Project#Molecules#Marine Bacteria#Medicine#Educational Initiatives#Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
EnvironmentNewswise

Denniston awarded NSF grant to study climate change

Newswise — MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability. The research will utilize stalagmites from a cave in Nepal to understand variations in Indian...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Biochemistry Professor Brooke Gardner Receives a 2021 Searle Scholar Award

The ability to make membrane-bound organelles is a defining characteristic of eukaryotic cells — cells that constitute the bodies of all animals, plants and fungi on Earth. Membranes create enclosures that provide specialized environments for certain structures and their functions, such as the nuclei that store genetic information, or the mitochondria that produce energy for the cell.
Texas Statetxstate.edu

Tanaka awarded NSF CAREER grant for higher algebra, symplectic geometry research

Hiro Lee Tanaka, assistant professor of mathematics at Texas State University, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for future work on symplectic geometry and spectral algebra. The grant will progress several educational initiatives aimed at enriching and diversifying the mathematics community. The five-year Faculty Early Career Development...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Chemistry and biology of sulfur containing natural products from marine microorganisms

The intriguing chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms (1987-2020) https://doi.org/10.1007/s42995-021-00101-2 Announcing a new publication for Marine Life Science & Technology journal. In this review article the authors Yang Hai, Mei?Yan Wei, Chang?Yun Wang, Yu?Cheng Gu and Chang?Lun Shao from Ocean University of China, Qingdao, China and Syngenta Jealott's Hill International Research Centre, Berkshire, UK consider the chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms. Natural products derived from marine microorganisms are a potential source of new compounds for drug discovery. The marine environment hosts many sulfur-containing natural products with numerous biological functionalities, for example, antitumor, antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. The authors of this article have provided a comprehensive overview of the sulfur-containing natural products that are non-sulfated and have been isolated from marine organisms. The overview covers the published literature from January 1987 to December 2020. A total of 484 compounds were recorded. Of these 59.9% were thioethers, 29.8% were thiazole/thiazoline-containing compounds and 10.3% were sulfoxides, sulfones, thioesters etc. A selection of 133 compounds were further discussed in relation to their structure-activity relationships, mechanisms of action, biosynthesis, and druggability.
Wildlifehaverford.edu

Kristen Whalen Awarded NSF Grant

Phytoplankton are crucial to the ecosystem of the ocean. They are the base of the food chain, drive the transport of nutrients across the sea, and provide nearly half of the world’s oxygen via photosynthesis. When they die, half of their carbon is consumed by bacteria, and those bacteria provide phytoplankton, during their life, with essential micronutrients and vitamins. This symbiotic relationship is the basis for new research by Assistant Professor of Biology Kristen Whalen that will now be supported by a new $374,267 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Medical & Biotechlamission.edu

College Receives $509K NSF Grant to Enhance Biotech Pathways

SYLMAR, CA — The National Science Foundation has awarded Los Angeles Mission College with a $509,000 Advanced Technological Education grant to help increase the number of qualified biotechnology workers and establish educational pathways for adult learners returning to school, college officials announced today. The project, titled “Expanding the Biotechnology Pipeline...
Athens, OHohio.edu

Russ College professor awarded grant for 5G technology research

A professor in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology was awarded a grant of $399,481 by the U.S. Department of Energy to study and report on 5G wireless cellular technologies. The grant, titled “Enabling The Next Generation of Smart Sensors in Coal Fired Power Plants using Cellular 5G Technology,”...
Scienceunm.edu

Rogers awarded NSF subsidy grant from the MURR Archaeometry Laboratory

Thatcher Rogers, UNM Ph.D. student in Archaeology, will receive the Friends of Coronado Historic Site scholarship this spring, a local scholarship that funds research along the Middle Rio Grande. Thatcher also received a National Science Foundation (NSF) subsidy grant from the MURR (University of Missouri Research Reactor) Archaeometry Laboratory, which will support his dissertation research.
CancerNewswise

UTHealth professor awarded CPRIT grant for research training program

Newswise — Zhongming Zhao, PhD, MS, with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), has been awarded nearly $4 million from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to provide research training to help with cancer prevention. Zhao, professor and director of the Center for...
Portland, ORpdx.edu

PSU math ed professor gets NSF grant to develop anti-bias training for teachers

Teachers' biases, whether intentional or not, can impact students' learning experiences. That's why a Portland State professor is helping to create a professional development model aimed at preemptively reducing bias among math teachers in grades K-12. Eva Thanheiser, professor of mathematics education at PSU, is collaborating with researchers at Chapman...
ChemistryEurekAlert

CSHL professor wins Horizon Prize in chemistry

The Royal Society of Chemistry has awarded an international team of scientists the first-ever Organic Division Horizon Prize: the Robert Robinson Award in Synthetic Organic Chemistry. The prize was awarded to Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor and Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry John E. Moses as a part of a collaborative effort with prestigious institutions around the world, including Nobel laureate K.B. Sharpless of Scripps Research Institute.
ChemistryAsia Media

John Miao recognized by Materials Research Society

Jianwei “John” Miao, UCLA professor of physics and astronomy, has received the Innovation in Materials Characterization Award from the Materials Research Society. He was recognized for his work on coherent diffractive imaging and atomic electron tomography. At the society’s virtual spring meeting and exhibit in April, Miao illustrated the basic...
Marquette, WIBiz Times

Marquette names new high-performance computer cluster after late chemistry professor

Marquette University recently opened its new high-performance computer cluster called Raj, which is aptly named after Dr. Rajendra “Raj” Rathore, a Marquette chemistry professor who died in February 2018. The $1.5 million computer cluster provides Marquette researchers and students in the math, science, engineering and technology fields with cutting-edge research...
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Salamanca educator awarded NSF research fellowship

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been invited to conduct the National Science Foundation (NSF) research this summer. Straus is an instructional coach and coordinator for the Science, Technology, Engineer, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program at Salamanca City Central School District. The NSF Research Experience for Teachers (RET) is...
CollegesCornell University

NSF to fund research on ‘boundary spanning’ in Ph.D. studies

Diversification is good for one’s stock portfolio, but is it a good idea for doctoral studies? A five-year, $2.45 million grant from the National Science Foundation will help researchers from three institutions seek the answer. Kevin Kniffin, assistant professor in the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, in the...