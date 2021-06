NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 24, 2021 — UL, a global safety science leader, today announced that it has joined the Open Compute Project (OCP). UL joined the organization at the highest tier level and will contribute its technical knowledge and experience to help further the cooperative development of resiliency, utilization and efficiency of data center and enterprise technology. UL’s aim is to help improve the stability and performance of data centers by providing transparency and trust throughout the value chain of component, product and system manufacturers – from the installation, integration and commissioning of equipment to the ongoing asset maintenance and performance.