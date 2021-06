The Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.