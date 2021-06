Hello Crazy Horse Riders looking forward to seeing everyone once again. We are a drug and alcohol free event. After a discussion with the veterans committee and the covid task force we are set. The Crazy Horse ride will take a safety first approach as always, as we are a youth event. Here are some up-dates and areas where we are looking for some help. Since we will still be following the CDC’s guidelines for safety. Keeping a safe distance during camp time and our food servers and staff will be practicing safe social distancing also. The porta potties will need to be cleaned and sterilized frequently. During special honoring’s we will be avoiding our hugs and handshakes, we have a new protocol and we will be teaching this on the first night at our camp gathering at FT Robinson.