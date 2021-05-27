MODOK Producer Jordan Blum Weighs In On His Dream Marvel Projects - Exclusive
Marvel's egomaniacal villain MODOK is finally getting his moment in the sun with his own adult animated stop-motion series, "Marvel's MODOK," on Hulu. The first season, which is currently available on the subscription streaming platform, follows MODOK as he navigates through selling his evil organization to a tech company while trying to keep his family from falling apart. Produced by Jordan Blum, who got his start on shows like "Community" and "American Dad," "Marvel's MODOK" stars Patton Oswalt ("The King of Queens," "Agents of SHIELD") as MODOK, Aimee Garcia ("Dexter," "Lucifer") as wife Jodie, Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") as daughter Melissa, Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation") as son Lou, Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs") as MODOK's arch-nemesis Monica, and various guest stars such as Jon Hamm as Iron Man.www.looper.com