Eight homes sold for more than $1 million each in West Orange from May 8 to 14. Eight homes sold for more than $1 million each in West Orange from May 8 to 14. The home at 5061 Latrobe Drive, Windermere, sold May 12, for $2.4 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths, a pool and 4,554 square feet of living area. The price per square foot is $527.01. Days on market: Zero.