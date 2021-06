Siddharth Shukla, who has been one of the country’s most popular names after reality show Bigg Boss Season 13, has been in the headlines for several days. He remains a topic of discussion among fans and his every project creates quite a hype on social media. His latest project, Broken But Beautiful 3, which also marks his web debut has met with a similar response. Soon after the premiere of the show, hashtags related to it became one of the top trends on social media sites and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.