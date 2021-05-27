Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

My Sink Smells Way Better After Cleaning With This Best-Selling $15 Tool

By Ashley Abramson
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve lived in a lot of places in my adult life, and a month ago I moved into my first house that had a garbage disposal. I’ve grown so used to dealing with “drain salad” (read: food stuck in my strainer) that the thought of simply flushing that grime down the disposal felt oddly liberating. Of course, convenient as it may be, a garbage disposal isn’t maintenance-free either. But since I’d read and written about plenty of hacks for keeping a disposal unclogged and smelling fresh, I felt as prepared as I could be.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Big Bird#The Washington Post#New York Times#Allure#Cleaning#Clean Food Residue#Drain Salad#Gunk#Hacks#Grime#Tool#Cute#Lingering Food#Wonders#Reviewers#Shoppers#Happy#Unreachable Parts#Minneapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Life Hacks
Related
Home & Gardenchatelaine.com

10 Quick And Easy Living Room Cleaning Hacks

From tackling wine stains to getting rid of pet hair, your living room could probably use a deep clean. Sarah McAllister, the viral Instagram sensation behind Calgary-based cleaning business Go Clean Co., and Shaneka Shaw Taylor, Patience Omokhodion and Alecia Burgess, the founders of professional housekeeping and concierge company reFRESH in Toronto, share their best hacks to tackle the messiest spots in your living room.
Skin Careinsider.com

Foam spray claims to completely remove body hair in 10 minutes

We test out Moujan, a depilatory foam that claims to remove body hair and leaves skin smooth. The foam is meant to be sprayed on clean skin and left on for ten minutes. In the end, Moujan proves to be pretty ineffective at removing the hair. Visit Insider's homepage for...
YogaApartment Therapy

5 Things You’re Doing Wrong When You Wash Your Laundry, According to an Expert

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Take a look in your closet. If a garment isn’t 100 percent cotton, linen, wool, or bamboo, chances are, it’s at least partially synthetic. Synthetic materials like polyester tend to get a bad rap, but laundry expert Patric Richardson, author of Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore, says they exist for a great reason.
Interior DesignLifehacker

How to Make Your Bed Look Finished Without a Million Pillows

Working from home since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been forced to grapple continuously with the fact that the other members of my household are total slobs. (Not me; I’m a consummate housekeeper.) And as our crowded apartment has increasingly come to match our disordered lives, I’ve clung to one small bit of order I can impose on any day: I make the bed as soon as I’m dressed.
Shoppingmyrecipes.com

A Teapot With a Built-In Infuser Is One Kitchen Gadget Your Mom Probably Doesn’t Have

The concept of watching tea brew might sound just as fun as watching paint dry, but hear me out. There’s a beauty in how loose tea leaves release their aromatic, flavorful—and healthful—essences into hot water. Since most tea-brewing happens inside a mug, the show is totally lost on us. That’s why this glass teapot with a built-in infuser is so popular on Amazon.
ElectronicsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The Best Way to Clean Your TV Screen So You Can Watch Your Favorite Shows Streak-Free

Cleaning furniture and other household items such as TVs are crucial when it comes to our health, and it’s also a great way to maintain tidy homes with a clean appearance. Just like all electronic items, televisions can get dusty and attract greasy marks, such as children’s fingerprints. Even though TV screens may not be the most handled electronics, cleaning your TV is a straight forward process that doesn’t require any expensive cleaning solutions. Here is the best way to clean a TV screen:
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

38 Cleaning Secrets People With Really Nice Homes Swear By

Do you ever walk into someone’s home and think, what’s their secret? Whether you find yourself astounded by a friend’s meticulously organized kitchen or wonder how all these reality stars keep their homes looking sparkling on camera, it’s normal to be curious about how other people seem to maintain such clean and decluttered homes — since keeping your own space tidy can often feel like a constant, uphill battle. Lucky for you, the cleaning secrets people with really nice homes swear by are about to be divulged. And once you know about them, you, too, will have people walking into your home and thinking, what’s their secret?
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

You Should Never Clean Your Toilet With This, Experts Warn

For many of us, the toilet is one of the most dreaded items in the house to clean. But with something that gets so dirty, it's important to make sure it's extra clean. For years, people have been relying on one common tool to tidy up the toilet, but experts say you shouldn't actually be using it. Read on to find out which cleaning method you need to ditch, and for more toilet hygiene, discover The One Thing You Should Never Do After You Flush, New Study Says.
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Mom Shares Clever Hack for Organizing a Kitchen Using a Baking Sheet

Tidying the kitchen is the job that's never done. We seem to be forever putting away pots and scrubbing surfaces, only to make a mess again a few hours later. So, any tip or trick to help make it easier to organize the heart of the home is worth a look. A woman on TikTok recently shared an ingenious hack for making the most out of cupboard space.
LifestyleGear Patrol

You Might Soon Find Yourself Brushing Your Teeth With a Dyson

If there's one brand that we love that's all about keeping your home clean, it's Dyson. From its legendary vacuums to its crazy-expensive air purifiers, the brand has been known to keep things clean. Now, however, it appears Dyson is working on finding a way to help people improve their oral cleanliness as well.
Interior Designcascadebusnews.com

My Perfect Sink

I was always obsessed with my bathroom. This place is my sanctuary. When the time has come to restyle it, I already had a wish-list on my mind. I wanted to have a 24 inch vessel sink to put on a countertop with lots of free space around and a storage space under it.
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

Shoppers Call This Two-in-One Shark Vacuum Mop the "Best Invention"—and It's Just $100 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Scrubbing down the house requires many cleaning tools and gadgets. You likely own a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner alongside textured sponges, a mop and a bucket, and grout cleaner, and while all of those items are integral to sufficient cleaning, they sure do take up a lot of space.