PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

By Arundhati Sarkar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Silver seems reluctant to move with gold - analyst

* U.S. GDP, jobless claims data awaited

* Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April (Updates prices, adds detail)

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell back below $1,900 on Thursday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields with investor focus turning to U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,893.60 per ounce by 1200 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,894.40.

Given the strong moves since the beginning of April, gold will be now vulnerable “to some element of profit-taking and we’ve got Friday data about the U.S. consumption spend that the market will be very much focused on”, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked up , meaning a higher opportunity cost of holding gold, while the dollar index was mostly steady.

Investors await U.S. GDP and jobless claims numbers later in the day and the monthly U.S. personal consumption report on Friday.

Fed officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

But Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing emergency support measures.

“Lower bond yields, weaker dollar and inflationary pressures are providing the perfect backdrop for gold,” ANZ Research said in a note.

“That said, gold remains vulnerable to any news around tapering of asset purchases, as the global economy is in the midst of a strong recovery.”

Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,775.62 per ounce, while silver eased 0.3% to $27.61 and platinum fell 0.6%, to $1,184.50.

On the physical front, imports of gold into top consumer China from Hong Kong and Switzerland surged in April, suggesting a strong rebound from last year’s pandemic-led slump.

Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Up From Five-Month Low, Investors Await Key U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia as it edged back from near a five-month low. Investors continued to bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will change its stimulus measures sooner than expected after positive economic data was released on Tuesday. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as firmer stocks, U.S. yields curb appeal

* U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month. * Asian shares tick up as U.S. data bolsters recovery hopes (Adds details and updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday, as elevated Treasury yields and an uptick in risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven metal, while investors cautiously awaited U.S. jobs data for cues on economic recovery and near-term Federal Reserve policy action.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar pares gains on rise in U.S. equities

Although the greenback gained in Asia and Europe on rise in U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pared intra-day gains and fell against majority of its peers, except versus sterling due to return on risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended at 34,575, up 45.86 points, or 0.13%) On the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine stocks lead Asia higher on upbeat U.S. data, currencies slip

* Philippine stocks at nearly 3-month high * Thai equities reverse course, slip from 19-month high * Indonesia's May inflation at highest in 5 months * South Korean won, Indian rupee weaken By Sameer Manekar June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, with sentiment across Asia lifted by a pick up in U.S. manufacturing, but the region's currencies came under pressure as the data boosted the dollar on rising bets for policy normalisation. The South Korean won and Indian rupee led losses among Asia's emerging currencies as investors now look ahead to U.S. jobs data this Friday for further signs of a strong recovery that could engender further talk of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. In the Philippines, consumer and real estate stocks led the wider market to their highest level in nearly three months, as curbs in the national capital region were relaxed. "Philippine stocks are getting a boost from some foreign buying after being shunned for most of second quarter after strict lockdowns were re-imposed," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist - Philippines, at Dutch-bank ING. Philippine stocks are the region's worst performers but they have been rising since May 26 as the number of coronavirus cases decline, leading to hopes that restrictions will ease soon. Stocks are up 6.2% so far this quarter. The peso, however, weakened 0.3%, after the Nikkei reported that the Philippine central bank governor said the bank is open to "doing more" monetary easing. Indonesian shares rose more than 1% to touch their highest level since April-end, even as data showed annual inflation in May accelerated to its highest since December. Thai stocks reversed course to slip 0.2%, losing their 19-month peak scaled earlier after the government promised additional fiscal stimulus. The Indian rupee depreciated 0.6% ahead of the central bank policy meeting this Friday. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment on liquidity, as the country suffers a devastating second wave of the pandemic that has locked down most of the country. Overnight, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May furthering signs that the recovery was strong. While strong U.S growth is a boon for the global picture, it has also raised talks of the Fed having to scale back support measures, threatening Asia's risk-sensitive markets which have held firm on the U.S. central bank's reassurances of a continued dovish stance. Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the upcoming policy meeting in mid-June possibly providing more clarity. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.451% ** Consumer and real estate firms top gainers in Manila ** Malaysia's Axiata partners with RHB Bank in bid for digital bank licence ($1 = 31.1400 baht) Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0729 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.25 -5.9 <.N2 0.46 5.47 1 25> China.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down From Five-Month Peak Following Positive U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia from the near five-month high hit during the previous session over the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a rise in bond yields. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,898.95 by 12:43 AM ET (4:43 AM GMT), falling back...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper eases on weak China demand, stronger dollar

HANOI, June 2 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday on signs of weakening demand in top consumer China and as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 73,800 yuan ($11,568.12) a...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats toward 0.7200 amid renewed USD strength

NZD/USD is falling for the second straight day on Wednesday. US Dollar Index extends rebound beyond 90.00 following the weak start to the week. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book. The NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday and extended its slide...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasuries Little Changed as Investors Await Jobs Data

Inflation remains in focus since the release of April's core personal consumption expenditures price index last week, a key measure of inflation, which rose 3.1% — hotter than expected. Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve's publishing of its Beige Book on Wednesday, ahead of its next Federal Open...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stronger Dollar, Stable Treasury Yields Encouraging Profit-Taking

Gold futures are trading lower on Wednesday as prices retreated from their highest level since February 8, following a jump in the U.S. Dollar and a slight rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Traders are still reacting to yesterday’s stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing PMI report, which raised concerns that the economy could heat up enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner-than-expected.
BusinessCNBC

European markets cautious as investors monitor rebound hopes, economic data

LONDON — European stocks were muted on Wednesday, following cautious sentiment across other global markets as investors monitor key economic data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered 0.1% above the flatline by early afternoon. The food and beverage sector climbed 0.8% while media stocks fell 0.6%. The cautious trade for...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on easing U.S. yields, economic data in focus

* Stocks hover near record highs on rebound bets (Updates prices) June 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, hovering below a near five-month peak hit the previous session, as U.S. Treasury yields pulled back, while investors awaited key economic data this week that will shed light on the outlook for inflation.
Stocksactionforex.com

US Stockmarkets Remain Stable As Brainard Calms The Markets

US stockmarkets tended to remain rather stable yesterday, as the main indices showed little change after Fed policymakers reassured the markets about the bank’s dovish intentions. It should be noted that Fed board Governor Brainard, stated that more progress is still ahead and the economy is still far from the bank’s goals while at the same time inflation has accelerated more than the bank’s expectations yet it is expected to fade back to 2% or less. Brainard’s statements acted as a calming pill for the markets as it practically downplayed the higher than expected acceleration of inflationary pressures and may also have an effect on the market’s reaction to the release of the US employment report for May on Friday. It should be noted that the ISM Mfg PMI for May came higher than expected yesterday boosting confidence as it implies that economic activity in the US economy expanded faster than expected in May, yet today fundamentals could take the lead, given the lack of high impact US data releases.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Appreciates On Economic Recovery Hopes

The U.S. dollar gained ground against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity added to optimism over the economic recovery. Data from the Institute for Supply Management showed on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly faster pace...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retreats from near five-month peak on firmer yields, equities

BENGALURU (June 2): Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high marked in the previous session, as an uptick in bond yields weighed on the safe-haven metal while strong U.S. economic data prompted the shift back into riskier assets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,898.58 per ounce,...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Turkish lira tumbles to record low as Erdogan pushes for rate cut

The Turkish lira hit its lowest ever level against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had asked the country's central bank to cut interest rates. The comments were reportedly made in an interview he gave state broadcaster TRT Haber late Tuesday. Erdogan said interest rates needed to start coming down in July and August. The dollar rose to a record high of 8.6862 lira from 8.5369 on Tuesday. "Turkey's inflation problem has escalated in recent months with the annual CPI rate exceeding 17% in April, so maintaining high interest rates is infinitely important. As long as the central bank's hands are tied by politics, it's difficult to see the bottom in the lira's multi-decade downtrend," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at XM, in a note to clients. Erdogan, who has made frequent calls for easier borrowing rates, has also fired several central bank officials over the years.
MarketsDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

USD/CNH rates have experienced a more significant technical breakdown than their EUR/CNH counterpart. In general, more weakness in USD/CNH is good for risk appetite, regardless of EUR/CNH price action. Falling US Treasury yields and elevated US equity markets reinforce a market narrative hasn’t been favorable for the US Dollar. PBOC...