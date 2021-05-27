PRECIOUS-Gold retreats from $1,900 as investors await cues from U.S. data

* Silver seems reluctant to move with gold - analyst

* U.S. GDP, jobless claims data awaited

* Gold flows into China via Hong Kong, Switzerland jump in April (Updates prices, adds detail)

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold fell back below $1,900 on Thursday, pressured by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields with investor focus turning to U.S. economic data that could offer cues on inflation and monetary policy.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,893.60 per ounce by 1200 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,894.40.

Given the strong moves since the beginning of April, gold will be now vulnerable “to some element of profit-taking and we’ve got Friday data about the U.S. consumption spend that the market will be very much focused on”, said independent analyst Ross Norman.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields ticked up , meaning a higher opportunity cost of holding gold, while the dollar index was mostly steady.

Investors await U.S. GDP and jobless claims numbers later in the day and the monthly U.S. personal consumption report on Friday.

Fed officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time.

But Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing emergency support measures.

“Lower bond yields, weaker dollar and inflationary pressures are providing the perfect backdrop for gold,” ANZ Research said in a note.

“That said, gold remains vulnerable to any news around tapering of asset purchases, as the global economy is in the midst of a strong recovery.”

Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,775.62 per ounce, while silver eased 0.3% to $27.61 and platinum fell 0.6%, to $1,184.50.

On the physical front, imports of gold into top consumer China from Hong Kong and Switzerland surged in April, suggesting a strong rebound from last year’s pandemic-led slump.