Gearbox Is Adding Borderlands 3 Crossplay, But Gearbox Was Told To Remove PS5 And PS4 Support

The Warhammer universe has long been a staple in the world of gaming and has become a pillar in the industry through various genres and with a multitude of series such as Warhammer 40,000, Total War: Warhammer, Warhammer Vermintide, Warhammer Online and even Warhammer Blood Bowl. Suffice to say, the Warhammer universe has limitless potential when it comes to creating compelling storylines and engaging gameplay for gamers and fans of the franchise alike. The Warhammer universe is set to expand on 27th May 2021 with the release of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground which is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. Furthermore, the developers have revealed that the game will support crossplay across all platforms!