Are Democrats sleepwalking toward democratic collapse?

By Sean Illing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump may be out of Washington, but his spirit very much lives on in the party he left behind. This month, Republican congressional leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell effectively quashed any chance of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. It’s part...

Texas StateKAKE TV

Revolt by Texas Democrats heaps pressure on Washington to act on voting reform

Texas Democrats launched the most dramatic revolt yet against nationwide Republican bills to restrict voting by walking out of the state's legislature over the holiday weekend. But their last-ditch effort may only temporarily stall the effort and underscores how the deadlock in Washington is making it easier for Republicans to act on Donald Trump's election fraud lies to stack the deck in future votes.
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
ImmigrationDaily Gate City

Are Democrats credible

Rather than continuously refuting false claims made by Democrat letter writers, I would merely point out that none of them has even attempted to defend/justify the countless destructive actions initiated thus far by the Biden administration, leftist members of Congress, and/or the inept governors and mayors of Democrat-run states and cities. Anyone who seeks truth and decency knows what I’m talking about.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Following GOP filibuster, Dems have options for Jan. 6 investigation

The circumstances are difficult to believe, and even harder to defend. A violent, insurrectionist mob attacked our seat of government with the intention of derailing the certification of an American election. When Democrats called for an independent commission, Republicans made a series of unreasonable demands, which Democrats nevertheless accepted. Republicans...
Texas StatePosted by
Salon

Texas Democrats stand up for democracy and send a loud message to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema

This past Memorial Day weekend was bookmarked by two major events meant to continue Donald Trump's efforts to overthrow democracy. On Friday, Republicans in the Senate used their filibuster power to shut down debate on the formation of a bipartisan commission to study the Capitol insurrection Trump incited on January 6. A million excuses were offered by Republicans, but of course, the real reason is that they support Trump and his efforts to undermine U.S. democracy. Thus on Sunday, Republicans who control the Texas legislature moved to pass a law that, along with draconian efforts to keep huge swaths of Texans from voting, would also make it easier to simply throw out elections if Democrats win them.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Stop the GOP From Shredding Voting Rights

Say this for the Republicans: They can hear the clock ticking. Though Donald Trump has refused to move on from the 2020 election, his party quickly pivoted from attempting to overturn his loss last year to working to prevent any such loss from happening in future elections. With the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general in mind, the GOP has been on a monthslong sprint to enact restrictive voting laws in states across the country, among other dangerous, democracy-imperiling efforts to tilt the system in their favor. While the disenfranchisement campaign isn’t guaranteed to work, it raises the uneasy prospect of significant GOP gains next year—and a whole host of unsavory possibilities that would arise from a majority led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Democrats' bipartisan prayers are going unanswered

Confession: I'm starting to worry that in the face of challenges to our democracy, some Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue aren't fully facing the reality of the current moment. Because from where I'm sitting, the general game plan — from infrastructure spending to protecting our very democracy — seems to be "hope our opponents realize that what they're doing is wrong."
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Time For Choosing For Democratic Senators

In October 1964, Ronald Reagan gave a speech on behalf of Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, the right-wing extremist nominee of the Republican Party, known as the “a time for choosing” speech. Barry Goldwater went on to lose the election by one of the largest margins in history. I hate to...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Another filibuster, another stain on nation

Until last week, the most depressing filibuster in American history was South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond rambling for 24 hours and 18 minutes in hopes of killing a civil rights bill. He took just one bathroom break in all that time, yielding the floor for a few minutes so another...
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Republicans in U.S. Senate block probe of Capitol riot

The vote highlighted how Republicans are reluctant to cooperate. Schumer had sought to pass USICA on Thursday, but it was delayed by partisan political disagreement over how much time was allowed to consider amendments and which amendments would get votes. Immediately after the defeat, Senate leader Chuck Schumer set a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Biden must clamp down on progressive-hesitant Dems | Letters

For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for Democrats if President Joe Biden does not soon find a way to eliminate the U.S. Senate filibuster rule (which requires 60, not 51, votes to pass most legislation). Then, Congress needs to overrule state voter suppression laws metastasizing throughout the nation, and pass his party’s progressive legislative agenda.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats aim to make Greene their foil ahead of midterms

Democrats are making Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) one of their main GOP foils heading into the 2022 midterms as they look to retain their slim majority in the House. Greene has sparked new backlash in recent days over comments she made equating mask mandates to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust, remarks that Democratic aides and strategists say will help them as they seek to paint the entire GOP as a party of right-wing conspiracy theorists.
POTUSThe Guardian

Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his...
U.S. PoliticsIndiana Gazette

Democrats live in glass houses

Democrats suggest the Republican party needs fixing, citing the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position, but clearly they deny the legitimacy of half the voting public. Cheney’s ouster ostensibly resulted from her vitriolic antipathy to the person of Donald Trump and denial of voting irregularities in the recent presidential election.