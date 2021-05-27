Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Germany, France, Dutch want more say over tech giants' start-up deals

By Foo Yun Chee
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bY03_0aDDli1K00
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo

Draft rules targeted at Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google, Facebook (FB.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) should be beefed up to allow regulators to vet their acquisitions of start-up rivals, Germany, France and the Netherlands said on Thursday.

The joint statement by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, French Junior Minister Cedric O and Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer came as EU countries and lawmakers prepare to debate the European Commission's proposed rules.

Tech giants have faced criticism from some for so-called killer acquisitions where they buy nascent rivals with the goal of shutting them down.

Regulators should use the proposed Digital Markets Act (DMA) to address this issue, the ministers said.

"First, setting clear and legally certain thresholds for acquisitions by gatekeepers of targets with relatively low turnover, but high value," they said.

"Second, adapting the substantive test to effectively address cases of potentially predatory acquisitions."

They said the proposed rules should allow leeway for EU countries to tackle so-called online gatekeepers and anti-competitive behaviour.

The draft rules could come into force next year once the Commission, EU countries and EU lawmakers have thrashed out a common position.

France also wants the European Union to toughen up rules on illegal content by forcing technology firms to systematically hand over illegal content they have removed or blocked from their sites to authorities.

France has proposed that online hosting services be obliged to store illegal content for at last six months, and transfer it to law enforcement authorities in the relevant country, according to drafts of its amendments seen by Reuters.

The move would reinforce the oversight powers of individual members states, although that could raise hackles if there are concerns about too many regulators jostling within the EU.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Technology Firms#Dutch#Alphabet#French#The European Commission#Digital Markets Act#Dma#The European Union#European Commission#Start Up Rivals#Tech Giants#Eu Countries#Nascent Rivals#Amzn O#Eu Lawmakers#Regulators#Maire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
TravelPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greece, Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland,...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Global Company Tax Could Bring EU Multi-Billion-Euro Windfall

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory...
Environment94.3 Jack FM

EU policy-makers give expert advisers more say on green finance rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will allow its environmental advisers greater scope to critique the bloc’s sustainable finance rules, after some advisers said it had disregarded science to win a political compromise on which investments to label as green. The Commission in April published its “sustainable finance taxonomy”, a...
BusinessWNCY

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
Economy101 WIXX

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Counter inflation with rate hike, Bavarian minister urges ECB

Higher inflation is compounding the plight of savers and the European Central Bank should respond by raising its interest rates from 0%, Bavaria's finance minister, Albert Fueracker, told daily Bild in comments published on Wednesday. Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated in May, advancing further above the ECB's target of...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission will on Thursday announce plans for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a massive surge in online services. The move also seeks to counter the...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
Economyairwaysmag.com

Ryanair to EU Commission: Alitalia’s Slots, Sold or Reallocated

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) CEO Michael O’Leary is again fighting for Alitalia’s (AZ) slots at Milano-Linate (LIN) and Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) airports. The CEO is asking the European Commission (EC) to force the Italian Government to sell said slots via open bids or re-allocate them in accordance with current aviation practices.
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

EU minister invites Finns to discuss EU policy

Finland has been a member of the European Union for a quarter of a century – what does the European Union look like to its citizens? What should the future direction of the union look like and what role should Finland play as part of the union? Make your voice heard about Finland’s activities in the EU by participating in the Open Citizen Dialogues on the EU Government Report!
Economybbcgossip.com

France, Italy and Germany each vie for post-Brexit deals with UK

Talks on defence are first signs UK is willing to forge positive bilateral relations with its European partners. France, Italy and Germany, the three leading European powers, are each trying to reach bilateral post-Brexit agreements with the UK, after the UK said it was not currently interested in closer security and foreign policy cooperation with the EU.
Sportsbesoccer.com

Holders Spain into Under-21 Euro semis as Dutch stun France

Holders Spain secured a place in the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship with an extra time winner against Croatia on Monday, as a strong France side went out to an injury-time goal against the Netherlands. Javier Puado of Espanyol came off the bench and looked to have won it...
Europenordot.app

Germany and France demand explanation after wiretapping allegations

Berlin and Paris on Monday called for an explanation from Copenhagen after a report that Danish authorities helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) wiretap some of their senior politicians. "I want to say that this is unacceptable between allies. That's clear," said French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU states agree to finance supercomputers

Green light for the expansion of supercomputers in Europe: On Friday the EU Council of Ministers agreed on its position on the EU Commission’s draft for a new regulation for the “Joint Undertaking for European High-Performance Computing” (GU EuroHPC). With this, the representatives of the member states want to pave the way for the development of the next generation of digital technologies in Europe. You have placed an expanded focus on new IT trends such as quantum informatics.
WorldThe Independent

There is a ‘deal to be had’ on global tech tax reform, Sunak says

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has urged Joe Biden to do a deal on the taxation of tech giants such as Google and Facebook as part of a global shake-up of business levies. Finance ministers from the G7 group of leading industrialised nations – including the UK and US – will meet in London on Friday, a week before Mr Biden flies in for the leaders’ summit in Cornwall.