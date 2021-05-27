Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy raises full-year sales forecast on stimulus spending boost

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P83np_0aDDlciy00
A sign marks a Best Buy store in Salem, New Hampshire, U.S., November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, saying the latest round of stimulus checks had kept consumers buying home electronics, while acknowledging that a reopening economy threatens to slow growth later in the year.

Shares of the company, which have gained over 20% this year, rose about 5% in morning trading as it also reported better-than-expected first quarter results.

Best Buy was among the biggest retail winners during most of the health crisis last year as stuck-at-home Americans set up remote workspaces and invested in home appliances leading to a surge in sales of laptops, webcams, refrigerators and other electronics.

"We're still going to see a population that likely is going to be living some hybrid life for the foreseeable future and I think the refresh cycles as a result are going to speed up as people look for that new and better way to work and school from home," Best Buy Chief Executive Officer Corie Barry said in an analyst call.

However, Barry added it was difficult to gauge the impact on sales from a switch in consumer spending to activities such as eating out, traveling and social events in the later part of the year, and after the stimulus boost peters out.

The company forecast second-quarter comparable sales to rise 17% and expects full-year comparable sales to rise 3% to 6%, compared to a previous forecast range of a fall of 2% to a rise of 1%.

It expects comparable sales to fall in the second half of its fiscal year.

Barry also said Best Buy's inventory of electronics was largely unaffected by the global semiconductor microchip shortage, but the company was keeping an eye on the changing situation.

The company's comparable sales rose 37.2% in the first quarter ended May 1, beating analysts' estimates of a 22.7% increase.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.23 per share, topping estimates of $1.39 per share.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Sales Growth#Fiscal Stimulus#Consumer Spending#Annual Growth#Global Growth#Americans#Best Buy Co Inc#Fiscal Year#Stimulus Checks#Slow Growth#Estimates#Company#Trading#Rose#One Time Items#Fall#Home Electronics#Refrigerators#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
Related
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
Financial ReportsBarron's

HP Enterprise Earnings Top Estimates, Sees First-Ever Double-Digit Sales Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30. The computing infrastructure company returned to top-line growth for the first time since 2018, with its first quarter of double-digit sales growth since it split off from the PC and printer company HP Inc. in 2015. The company said it had “better than normal sequential seasonality driven by strong demand.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 1 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home. Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to $956.2 million from $328.2 million year...
Public HealthTelegraph

Zoom boom to continue after Covid as video app raises sales forecasts

The chief executive of Zoom has declared that the teleconferencing boom will continue long after the pandemic subsides, as the company upgraded sales forecasts for this year. Zoom - which became synonymous with video calling during the early months of lockdown as workers and families were forced to communicate remotely - said it expected sales to rise by around 50pc this year.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Financial World

San Francisco’s Salesforce raises annual revenue forecast amid a shift to remote work

Salesforce.com Inc., the San Francisco, California-headquartered cloud-based software company, had beaten Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenues and raised its annual forecast for profits alongside revenues later last week amid a persistent demand of its cloud-based software for work-from-home employees. Aside from that, followed by the release of an upbeat...
BusinessRomesentinel.com

Consumers boost spending in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Spending on Apparel Slips as Stimulus Funds Slow

Consumer spending on clothing and footwear fell a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in April to $464.46 billion from $481.79 billion the prior month, continuing a wobbly pattern of gains and losses over the last six months. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), overall personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased 0.5 percent, or $80.3…
Richfield, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Best Buy Reports Surge In Sales Thanks To Stimulus Checks

(Richfield, MN) -- Many Americans seem to have used their stimulus checks to update their gadgets. Best Buy is reporting a 36-percent spike in sales for the first quarter. The company believes customers are investing in technology and kitchen appliances because home values continue climbing. Best Buy is also upping...
Stocksinvestortelegraph.com

Dow climbs as Best Buy reports 36% jump in sales

Wall Street ended higher after new jobless claims economic data reports on Thursday fell for a fourth straight week, further underscoring the strength of the post-pandemic economic rebound, with some strategists suggested that cyclical and value stocks remain an area of opportunity for investors, even as tech stocks outperformed. Major...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Dollar General Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Dollar General Corporation (DG) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by robust performance across all segments. Shares of the discount retailer gained 2.2% on Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.19 per share. Net sales of $8.4...
Real EstateCNBC

Cramer: Consumers are still spending on their houses, helping stocks like Best Buy

Best Buy pointed to the hot housing market as one of the key reasons for strong sales in the fiscal first quarter. CEO Corie Barry said the company has a “unique advantage” by selling products and offering services, such as home installations. Some analysts, however, have cautioned that the retailer could see dampened demand as consumers spend less on technology and devices and more on dining out. CNBC's Jim Cramer gives his take.
Retailbizjournals

Best Buy boosts outlook as consumer demand stays strong

Best Buy Co. Inc. said that its fiscal year had started out "much stronger" than expected, as the retailer posted higher-than-forecast sales and earnings and hiked its outlook for the full year. For its first fiscal quarter ended May 1, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) posted a 36% increase in sales,...
Marketscepro.com

Best Buy Q1 Sales Up Whopping 37%

The thirst for consumer electronics is not waning, even as the pandemic does. Best Buy Co. (NYSE: BBY) reported record Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 revenues of $11.6 billion from February 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, a 37.2% growth compared to last year’s same time period. Of course, that rapid...
Retailsandiegouniontribune.com

Best Buy raises 2021 comparable store sales expectations

NEW YORK — Three months after saying that comparable store sales may actually fall in 2021, Best Buy on Thursday released a much more optimistic outlook after reporting booming sales in the first quarter. Though government stimulus played a roll in the most recent quarter, the Richfield, Minnesota, company believes...
RetailZDNet

Consumer tech spending fuels strong Q1 results for Best Buy

An "extraordinarily high" demand for consumer electronics fueled strong first quarter results for Best Buy, which saw its revenue jump 36% as shoppers continue on a tech spending spree that began at the height of the pandemic. Best Buy reported net income of $595 million, or $2.32 per share. Adjusted...
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

Retailer Best Buy Demolishes First-Quarter Targets Thanks To Government Stimulus

Consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (BBY) on Thursday demolished Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter thanks to government stimulus programs and strong demand for tech products. BBY stock rose in early trading. The Richfield, Minn.-based company earned an adjusted $2.23 a share on sales of $11.64 billion in...