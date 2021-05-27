Americans Are Serious About Their Summer Road Trip Playlist

In a survey of 2,000 Americans, results revealed not having access to a playlist was enough to constitute a U-turn for some: 35% of respondents would actually be willing to “turn the car around” if they don’t have everything they need to jam out to their music of choice. Popular song choices included “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (39%), “Hotel California” by The Eagles (29%) and “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane (27%). In addition to the 59% who have a curated playlist, 47% said they have a road trip memory tied to a particular song. Forty-two percent of respondents said they “couldn’t stand” the music their parents played on road trips growing up, and 52% believe their generation’s playlist-making skills are superior to those of other generations, with millennials most likely to agree (61%).