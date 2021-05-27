New Haven PD identifies man killed in overnight shooting as West Haven resident
NEW HAVEN — There was a fatal shooting on Sherman Parkway overnight, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. New Haven Police received multiple 911 calls just before 8:30 p.m. regarding a person shot, on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street, according to spokesman Officer Scott Shumway. Responding officers located a 34-year-old West Haven man, who was fatally shot, Shumway said in an email.www.registercitizen.com