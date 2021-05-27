New Haven PD identifies man killed in overnight shooting as West Haven resident

On May 15, East Haven police officers and Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the area of Foxon Road and Maple Street for a report of a motorcycle vs. car accident. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2012 Harley Davidson with two occupants traveling westbound on Foxon Road collided with a 2021 Honda Civic that was also traveling westbound on Foxon Road. A female passenger on the motorcycle was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the motorcycle and driver of the Honda Civic were also treated on scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation. Current conditions of the parties involved are unknown at this time.